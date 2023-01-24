Hanson's Auto Detail Launches New Programs for 2023
Hanson's Auto Detail has several new programs for 2023 including Loyalty Program, annual Detail Maintenance Programs, updated detailing packages and ceramic coating packages, and more.
Scottdale, PA, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hanson's Auto Detail (206 Porter Ave., Scottdale, PA 15683, 724-309-6438) is proud to offer Westmoreland County and Fayette County, Pennsylvania residents the best in auto detailing services. Hanson's Auto Detail is excited to announce the launch of its new programs for 2023. Hanson’s Auto Detail is offering customers a variety of services, from a Loyalty Program to updated packages and ceramic coating options. Also, they are offering maintenance products available for purchase.
The new Loyalty Program offers customers a way to get great rewards for joining - Earn Reward Points for every service and purchase as well as other actions like referring and sharing. Customers use these points for great things like eGift certificates, discounts, free products and services, training classes, and more.
Some changes have been made to the detailing packages including adding services and creating an even better value.
The Ceramic Coating packages have also been updated with additional services and better value. All packages now include Tire Coating that lasts up to a year. Hanson’s Auto Detail is now providing a 3 year warranty with Crystal SS, along with System X manufacturer warranties for Pro - 6 year, Diamond SS - Lifetime, and Max - Lifetime. Requirements, restrictions and limitations apply.
New Detail Maintenance Programs have been added to maintain the vehicle for an entire year. Customer can choose the service frequency from Bi-monthly, Monthly, or Twice Monthly.
Several hand picked maintenance products have been made available for sale at the shop as well as online. Customers may also request appointments online..
Hanson’s Auto Detail now offers additional ways to pay. Customers can now pay with Affirm and Afterpay for several “Buy Now, Pay Later” options. ACH, Apple Pay and Google Pay have also been added for convenience.
At Hanson's Auto Detail, their mission is to exceed customer expectations by being the most trustworthy, transparent, and passionate auto detailing company in the industry. They are constantly looking for ways to improve the customer experience and deliver the highest quality service possible.
For more information about Hanson’s Auto Detail, see below information:
Find on Google at www.google.com/search
Bill Hanson, owner: 724-309-6438 bill@hansonsautodetail.com
The new Loyalty Program offers customers a way to get great rewards for joining - Earn Reward Points for every service and purchase as well as other actions like referring and sharing. Customers use these points for great things like eGift certificates, discounts, free products and services, training classes, and more.
Some changes have been made to the detailing packages including adding services and creating an even better value.
The Ceramic Coating packages have also been updated with additional services and better value. All packages now include Tire Coating that lasts up to a year. Hanson’s Auto Detail is now providing a 3 year warranty with Crystal SS, along with System X manufacturer warranties for Pro - 6 year, Diamond SS - Lifetime, and Max - Lifetime. Requirements, restrictions and limitations apply.
New Detail Maintenance Programs have been added to maintain the vehicle for an entire year. Customer can choose the service frequency from Bi-monthly, Monthly, or Twice Monthly.
Several hand picked maintenance products have been made available for sale at the shop as well as online. Customers may also request appointments online..
Hanson’s Auto Detail now offers additional ways to pay. Customers can now pay with Affirm and Afterpay for several “Buy Now, Pay Later” options. ACH, Apple Pay and Google Pay have also been added for convenience.
At Hanson's Auto Detail, their mission is to exceed customer expectations by being the most trustworthy, transparent, and passionate auto detailing company in the industry. They are constantly looking for ways to improve the customer experience and deliver the highest quality service possible.
For more information about Hanson’s Auto Detail, see below information:
Find on Google at www.google.com/search
Bill Hanson, owner: 724-309-6438 bill@hansonsautodetail.com
Contact
Hanson's Auto DetailContact
Bill Hanson
724-309-6438
https://www.hansonsautodetail.com
Bill Hanson
724-309-6438
https://www.hansonsautodetail.com
Categories