Kesslr© Announces All-Aluminum Line of Space Decor
Cosmic retailer, Kesslr©, announces its release of their all-aluminum line of decor showcasing the solar system and beyond. The company also reveals plans for future products, releases, and philanthropic missions.
Richmond, VA, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cosmic retailer, Kesslr, is on a mission to provide 10,000 families across the world with Fine Cosmic Decor™. The company's all-aluminum line of space-related wall art is made with ultra-durable, 3mm thick di-bond aluminum. This unique material offers rich, deep colors and is complemented with a satin finish. Metal prints offer higher durability and are more resistant to unwanted dents compared to traditional canvas stretched furnishings. Apropos, considering US Census data revealed the average migration expectancy to be over 9.1 relocations.
The company currently showcases its flagship collections ranging from early Mercury-Redstone rocketry and moon-landing Apollo programs to more recent deep field discoveries made by the Hubble and James Webb telescopes. By 2024, Kesslr is looking to expand its total collection to over 150 pieces to properly represent every corner of the universe.
With recent logistical disruptions, global instability caused staff to modernize the way the company sources, prints, and transports artwork. Constructed locally and shipped globally, each piece reaches happy homes faster with reduced costs, waste, and carbon emissions- a testament to determination and a proper nod to the ingenuity the company's decor echoes.
But, all work points to a final mission: secure the passion of space, science, and engineering for future generations by pledging 10% of profits to STEM charities. The team is also exploring options for potential scholarships next fiscal year. "I remember my father taking me to Kennedy Space Center when I was young," says the CEO and Founder. He continues, "I want the next generation to feel inspired like I did."
Official Website - https://kesslr.com
Linktree - https://linktr.ee/kesslrco
Twitter - https://twitter.com/kesslrco
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@kesslrco
Reddit - https://reddit.com/u/kesslrco
Pinterest - https://pinterest.com/kesslrco
Contact
Jack Richland
571-888-5212
https://kesslr.com
