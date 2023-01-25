Loveforce International Ends January with a Pair of Commemorations
On Friday, Loveforce International will commemorate a space pioneer and the creation of a music genre with two new Digital Music Singles about them.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 27th, Loveforce International will end its January releases with two commemorative Digital Music Singles. One of them will commemorate an astronaut that died tragically. The other commemorates a relatively new musical genre.
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single entitled “Song Of Christa” is in memory of Christa McAuliffe, who was an American elementary schoolteacher. She was one of the astronauts aboard the Challenger spaceship when it blew up on January 28, 1986. The non-typical song is inspired by her life and sacrifice on behalf of humanity. The lyrics are taken from the point of view of Christa and what she would tell those who loved her, from the vantage point of heaven. The lyrics are sung and accompanied by an acoustic guitar. The song is meant to create a spiritual, peaceful and insightful feeling among listeners.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “American Rhythm And Roll.” It is in commemoration of a musical genre that was created my songwriter Mark Wilkins in the early 1980s. The song like the genre, is a blend of Soul and Rock music. Musically, the Digital Music Single is in played the genre it commemorates. Lyrically, the song describes the musical genre.
“We are proud to commemorate pioneers, both in space exploration and music,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single entitled “Song Of Christa” is in memory of Christa McAuliffe, who was an American elementary schoolteacher. She was one of the astronauts aboard the Challenger spaceship when it blew up on January 28, 1986. The non-typical song is inspired by her life and sacrifice on behalf of humanity. The lyrics are taken from the point of view of Christa and what she would tell those who loved her, from the vantage point of heaven. The lyrics are sung and accompanied by an acoustic guitar. The song is meant to create a spiritual, peaceful and insightful feeling among listeners.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “American Rhythm And Roll.” It is in commemoration of a musical genre that was created my songwriter Mark Wilkins in the early 1980s. The song like the genre, is a blend of Soul and Rock music. Musically, the Digital Music Single is in played the genre it commemorates. Lyrically, the song describes the musical genre.
“We are proud to commemorate pioneers, both in space exploration and music,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories