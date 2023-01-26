Bloody Crime-Spree Thriller "The Killers Next Door" Releases Worldwide

"My wife and I have what some may say is an unhealthy obsession for true crime thrillers. We love In Cold Blood, Fargo... not to mention countless episodes of Dateline," LoCicero explains. "The stories are so captivating because they show extreme events we hope we’ll never have to experience ourselves." With his feature film debut thriller, "The Killers Next Door," LoCicero asks, "What are everyday people capable of when pushed to the limits and challenged to fight for their very survival?"