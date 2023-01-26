Bloody Crime-Spree Thriller "The Killers Next Door" Releases Worldwide
"My wife and I have what some may say is an unhealthy obsession for true crime thrillers. We love In Cold Blood, Fargo... not to mention countless episodes of Dateline," LoCicero explains. "The stories are so captivating because they show extreme events we hope we’ll never have to experience ourselves." With his feature film debut thriller, "The Killers Next Door," LoCicero asks, "What are everyday people capable of when pushed to the limits and challenged to fight for their very survival?"
Lincoln, RI, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Written and directed by Rhode Island-based Michael A. LoCicero, "The Killers Next Door" is a feature-length thriller set in the secluded woods of New Hampshire. A young couple's weekend getaway becomes a bloody fight for survival when they cross paths with two desperate ex-convicts on the run. The R-rated drama is available to audiences starting this month on both Amazon Prime and Vudu. More information and links to watch the film are online at www.killersnextdoor.com.
Actress Rosanna Jimenez (FBI: Most Wanted) and Sean Carmichael (Monsterland 2, The Wrong Todd), play Ro and Sean, an upscale young couple looking for a peaceful weekend away from the pressures of the city.
David Pridemore (Signs of Love, How to Rob) stars as menacing ex-convict Bobby, opposite LoCicero (Almost Human) as his foster brother Ryan. After a standoff with some shifty locals played by Richard Donelly (Don't Look Up, Black Mass) and actress Scout Lyons (Merry Ex-Mas, Spring Break Zombie Massacre) the brothers are forced into hiding. The dangerous pair take up residence in the vacant cabin next door to Ro and Sean, quickly insinuating themselves into the couple's weekend. Soon everyone's lives are upended, swept up in a storm of violence that leaves no one safe.
"We wrapped filming in fifteen days, which by all accounts is a daunting schedule for a feature-length film," explains LoCicero, "We assembled an amazing cast, some incredible talent behind the camera, creating costumes, fight scenes, and stunts - with firearms, and thoroughly bloody special effects makeup. I have to say that this cast and crew went above and beyond to create the final product. It really was indie filmmaking at its finest."
Talking about the film's worldwide digital release, Executive Producer Nick Mazonowicz says, “We have been extremely humbled by the reaction 'The Killers Next Door' has received from early New England screenings," he goes on to add "and we are beyond thrilled for the opportunity to introduce our film to a global audience through Amazon Prime Video and Vudu."
"The Killers Next Door" was produced by RI-based film and media production house JL Pictures, founded by LoCicero and Mazonowicz, alongside Mark Fogarty, Mark Greene, and Anne Mulhall. The film is distributed by Deskpop Entertainment and MPX Motion Picture Exchange and currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Vudu.
Inspired by Real Life--
Writer and director LoCicero credits the conception of the film to visits to his family's secluded cabin in rural New Hampshire. Only reachable by a winding dirt road and perched on the side of a wooded mountain, the secluded log cabin provided countless days of privacy amid Danbury's natural beauty.
But it was the dark nights that began to stir the writer's imagination, "Looking out into the pitch black, imagining what might be staring back at me - hearing a coyote cry out - I began to think just how trapped you could be if you needed help that far away from civilization."
This real-life setting, combined with his penchant for the true crime genre led LoCicero to write a screenplay called "Respite Road," which became the feature-length thriller "The Killers Next Door."
"My wife and I have what some may say is an unhealthy obsession for true crime thrillers. We love 'In Cold Blood', 'Fargo,' 'Dead Calm' ...not to mention have watched countless episodes of 'Dateline,'" LoCicero explains. "The stories are so captivating because they show extreme events that we hope we’ll never have to experience ourselves, but make us ask, 'What if that happened to me?'"
With "The Killers Next Door," LoCicero takes his examination to the next level, asking, "What are everyday people capable of when pushed to the limits and challenged to fight for their very survival?"
About JL Pictures--
JL Pictures is a Rhode Island-based film and media production company run by Michael A. LoCicero, Nick Mazonowicz, and Mark Fogarty. The team is dedicated to crafting original stories that are both challenging and highly entertaining. JL Pictures believes in the power of collaboration and is committed to creating opportunities for local artists and the power of collaboration. "Our goal is to utilize the wide array of talent here in the New England community and beyond," explains founder Michael A. LoCicero, "and eventually become the go-to hub for developing versatile work." www.JLStories.com.
At-A-Glance
"The Killers Next Door"
A vacation in rural New Hampshire becomes a fight for survival when two ex-convicts on the run cross paths with a young married couple.
Written & Directed by Michael A. LoCicero
Starring David Pridemore, Rosanna Jimenez, Michael A. LoCicero and Sean Carmichael
Produced by JL Pictures, Michael A. LoCicero, Mark Fogarty, Mark Greene, Nick Mazonowicz, and Anne Mulhall.
Released January 16, 2023. Available on Amazon Prime and Vudu.
Thriller/Drama. Feature film. Rating R. Runtime: 88 min.
