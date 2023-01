Kings Of Carlisle Release 10th Single "Wasting Time"

Carlisle, PA, January 25, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Kings Of Carlisle (KOC), fronted by singer, songwriter and producer Russell Leedy, has released its tenth single, Wasting Time, a soulful jazz melody on January 20th, 2023.KOC has been releasing tracks across many genres for some time, and garnered an online following of over 1 million. Wasting Time follows the same trend, exploring the struggles of a fading relationship and the pain of leaving someone you love.The track’s lyrics take an introspective turn to explore the complexities of divorce:• Talking about holding onto the past• Taking a deeper look at the pain of leaving• Questioning whether staying in the relationship was worth it• Re-living the memories of the shared loveKOC aims to bring attention to this issue in a graceful and powerful way with their latest release. They will be releasing a video to accompany the track, allowing audiences to get lost in the song’s emotion-filled story.Kings Of Carlisle (KOC) is a multi-genre music collective, led by singer, songwriter and producer Russell Leedy. KOC’s music is largely influenced by rock, soul, jazz, gospel and country sounds. With over 1 million online followers, KOC continues to reach new heights within the music industry.