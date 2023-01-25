Press Releases>Arts & Entertainment>Music>Kings of Carlisle>

Kings Of Carlisle Release 10th Single "Wasting Time"

Announcing the 10th release for the band Kings of Carlisle.

Carlisle, PA, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kings Of Carlisle (KOC), fronted by singer, songwriter and producer Russell Leedy, has released its tenth single, Wasting Time, a soulful jazz melody on January 20th, 2023.

KOC has been releasing tracks across many genres for some time, and garnered an online following of over 1 million. Wasting Time follows the same trend, exploring the struggles of a fading relationship and the pain of leaving someone you love.

The track’s lyrics take an introspective turn to explore the complexities of divorce:

• Talking about holding onto the past

• Taking a deeper look at the pain of leaving

• Questioning whether staying in the relationship was worth it

• Re-living the memories of the shared love

KOC aims to bring attention to this issue in a graceful and powerful way with their latest release. They will be releasing a video to accompany the track, allowing audiences to get lost in the song’s emotion-filled story.

Kings Of Carlisle (KOC) is a multi-genre music collective, led by singer, songwriter and producer Russell Leedy. KOC’s music is largely influenced by rock, soul, jazz, gospel and country sounds. With over 1 million online followers, KOC continues to reach new heights within the music industry.
Contact
Artist Management Miami
Teri Noboa
786-237-4432
www.kingsofcarlislekoc.com
