New Book Out: "Peter Pike and the Missing Moonrock (with the Wayward Wife)," by Neal W. Fandek
This novel is the sixth in the Peter Pike private eye historical thriller series, featuring an invaluable Moonrock missing from the university museum in Smithton, MO.
Columbia, MO, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- It's 1974.
Nixon's resigned.
“Kung Fu Fighting,” “Jungle Boogie” and “The Way We Were” rule the radio. “All in the Family,” “Sanford and Son” and “The Jeffersons” rule the TV airwaves. “The Godfather Part II,” “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein” rule the box office.
And, a priceless Apollo Moonrock goes missing from the University of Missouri's Museum of Natural History in Smithton, MO.
Another one missing. More than half of the roughly 270 Moonrocks the Apollo program brought back are AWOL. Estimated value today? $8 million plus. For one.
Who took Missouri’s lunar sample? Why has it not surfaced since President Ford took a tumble down the steps of Air Force One?
Now it’s up to private investigator Peter Pike to follow a half-century-old lead and connect the dots from a wayward wife to a drunken heiress and a sinister lawyer. Will Pike find the rock? Or will the wife, heiress and lawyer make sure Pike falls face first into filthy Jimson Creek and stays there?
Read the sixth book in the Peter Pike series to find out.
Available in paperback from Amazon or on Kindle.
Cover by Hannah Portwood.
Neal W. Fandek is the author of the Peter Pike private eye historical thriller series:
· Peter Pike and the Murderous Mormons
· Peter Pike and the Lincoln Love Letters
· Peter Pike and the Revenge of the Romanovs
· Peter Pike and the Sinister Saint
· Peter Pike and the Silver Shepherd
· Peter Pike and the Missing Moonrock
And coming later this year, the exciting conclusion of the series, “Peter Pike and the Heinous Hate Crime.”
Fandek, a Cal and Mizzou graduate, lives in the college town of Columbia, Missouri, with his wife, the artist Marilyn Cummins.
