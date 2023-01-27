Authors Joe Fresta and Joe Reina’s New Book, "The House That Pasta Built," Follows the History of the Pasta House Company and How a Childhood Dream Became a Reality
Recent release “The House That Pasta Built,” from Covenant Books authors Joe Fresta and Joe Reina, is a moving account of how a group of childhood friends made their dreams of opening up a chain of Italian restaurants, called The Pasta House Company, a reality. Despite incredible challenges that threatened their dream at every turn, the impossible was accomplished through determination and hope.
St. Louis, MO, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joe Reina, who worked in real estate before retiring to Scottsdale, Arizona, and Joe Fresta, who began his career in carpentry and later moved into the restaurant business, have completed their new book, “The House That Pasta Built”: a stirring memoir that explores how a group of kids pursued their dream to open a chain of successful Italian restaurants, despite numerous setbacks and insurmountable odds.
“This book is based on a true story, about a group of second-generation Italian/Sicilian kids from The Hill in South St. Louis, and their dream of building a successful chain of Italian restaurants,” writes Fresta and Reina. “They had no money in the beginning, but it did not stop them from embarking on a roller coaster path to success. They faced one trauma after another, survived the early tragic death of one of the founders, and took on heavy debt to buy out the other original founder. They survived the 1980s when the prime rate reached a record high of 20 per cent, barley keeping the doors open, and struggled for two years. Two other partners relinquished their ownership to be relieved from the debt at the bank, leaving the business to three partners, Joe Fresta, John Ferrara, and Kim Tucci.
“That trio never lost hope, nor the ‘Dream.’ Throwing in the towel was not to be. Negative was not part of their vocabulary. The desire to succeed, overcame all the traumas, recessions, and financial difficulties. The business survived even the untimely death of their leader John Ferrara, and Kim Tucci’s battle with cancer, and his passing. And then Covid, shutting down the day-to-day operation in 2020; reopening with 25 percent seating capacity. Perhaps survivor of the fittest was coined for this story, it seemed to hang over the business, like a dark cloud on a rainy day in April. And then it was down to one, Joe Fresta outlived his partners and all the traumas, and runs the business today, as if it was ordained from the beginning, fifty years ago.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Fresta and Joe Reina’s new book is a gripping testament to the power of determination and perseverance. Through this touching and personal memoir, readers will discover how, through supporting each other through tough times, a small group of friends managed to pull off the impossible and live out their dreams to achieve success.
Readers can purchase “The House That Pasta Built” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
