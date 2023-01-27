Authors Joe Fresta and Joe Reina’s New Book, "The House That Pasta Built," Follows the History of the Pasta House Company and How a Childhood Dream Became a Reality

Recent release “The House That Pasta Built,” from Covenant Books authors Joe Fresta and Joe Reina, is a moving account of how a group of childhood friends made their dreams of opening up a chain of Italian restaurants, called The Pasta House Company, a reality. Despite incredible challenges that threatened their dream at every turn, the impossible was accomplished through determination and hope.