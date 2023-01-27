Author Lee Ann Newby’s New Book, "Bubba’s Adventure Boots," is an Adorable Story of a Young Boy Who Must Learn the Responsibility Needed to Care for His Belongings

Recent release “Bubba’s Adventure Boots,” from Covenant Books author Lee Ann Newby, is a delightful tale that centers around a young boy who reminisces about all the wonderful adventures he had before leaving his boots outside to get destroyed. When a new pair suddenly arrives, Bubba will have to make sure to be careful with them and learn his lesson, or risk losing them like his other pair.