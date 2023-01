Author Lee Ann Newby’s New Book, "Bubba’s Adventure Boots," is an Adorable Story of a Young Boy Who Must Learn the Responsibility Needed to Care for His Belongings

Vancouver, WA, January 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Lee Ann Newby, a loving grandmother with a lifelong dream of writing children’s stories, has completed her new book, “Bubba’s Adventure Boots”: a charming tale that centers around a young boy who learns a valuable lesson of what happens if things are not returned to their proper place.“‘Bubba’s Adventure Boots’ is a story of a boy whose boots have taken him on many adventures, and the hard lesson of what happens when he does not put his boots away,” writes Newby. “Do the adventures stop?”Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lee Ann Newby’s new book is an enthralling tale that explores why one must take proper care of their belongings even when it is not fun to do so. With vivid artwork and a practical message, “Bubba’s Adventure Boots” is the perfect tale for parents and guardians to connect with young readers on the importance of responsibility.Readers can purchase “Bubba’s Adventure Boots” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.