Author C. E. Rivetto’s New Young Adult Book, "The Journal," Takes Readers on an Incredible Journey That Occurs Over the Course of Two Eras in American History
Recent release "The Journal," from Covenant Books author C.E. Rivetto, is an eye-opening Young Adult tale split between modern-day America and the French and Indian War (1754-63).
Lake Orion, MI, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C. E. Rivetto, a retired high school social studies and English teacher, has completed his new Young Adult book, “The Journal”: a compelling tale that takes place between two eras of American history, examining the different ways of life and thinking amongst both periods.
“Is it possible that events that occurred over 260 years ago can have an impact on the present?” writes Rivetto. “‘The Journal,’ narrated in part by the survivor of a massacre, is a story of adventure and romance, love and hate, forgiveness and redemption. Written in dialogue format, the story will have an unexpected twist at the end which will cause you to wonder: ‘Is that really possible?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, C. E. Rivetto’s new book explores the incredible courage and faith it takes for one to forgive a heinous act, despite the urge for vengeance. A thought-provoking look at how societal norms have drastically changed over the years, this character-driven drama will leave readers spellbound with each shocking revelation that is sure to leave them desperate for more.
Readers can purchase “The Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
