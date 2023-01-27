Author Edmund Kingham’s New Book, "The Eagle Stands Alone," Centers Around a Young German Pilot Who Turns on His Homeland to Prevent Them from Using Their Ultimate Weapon

Recent release “The Eagle Stands Alone,” from Covenant Books author Edmund Kingham, is a thought-provoking story of a brave German fighter pilot serving in the Third Reich regime during the Second World War. When he learns of Germany's true intentions, he summons his courage to turn on his comrades and teams up with a former acquaintance to put a stop to Germany's ultimate and hidden weapon.