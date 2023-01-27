Author Edmund Kingham’s New Book, "The Eagle Stands Alone," Centers Around a Young German Pilot Who Turns on His Homeland to Prevent Them from Using Their Ultimate Weapon
Recent release “The Eagle Stands Alone,” from Covenant Books author Edmund Kingham, is a thought-provoking story of a brave German fighter pilot serving in the Third Reich regime during the Second World War. When he learns of Germany's true intentions, he summons his courage to turn on his comrades and teams up with a former acquaintance to put a stop to Germany's ultimate and hidden weapon.
Danbury, CT, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edmund Kingham, a lifelong storyteller who retired from the construction industry after thirty years, has completed his new book, “The Eagle Stands Alone”: a captivating story of a young German pilot during WWII who, after discovering Germany’s true intentions, does all he can to stop his homeland from achieving victory.
“‘The Eagle Stands Alone’ is the third installment of a Second World War trilogy that follows the perilous journey of a young German fighter pilot,” writes Kingham. “He fights bravely in Europe’s aerial war, flying the elite Messerschmitt 109 plane with incredible skill and determination, believing that Germany must defend and defeat her enemies.
“But when he later discovers the horrifying truth behind Adolf Hitler’s war machine and the Third Reich’s, true global intentions, he reunites with an old friend and ventures back to the mysterious Black Forest of Bavaria in search of Germany’s secret and destructive weapons program, only to learn that he is not the only one searching for the weapon that can bring the world to its knees, the weapon that will change the course of history.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Edmund Kingham’s new book takes readers on an unforgettable and expertly paced journey as they’re transported to the frontlines of the European theater of the Second World War. A harrowing historical fiction in which the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Kingham delivers an epic plot that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “The Eagle Stands Alone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The Eagle Stands Alone’ is the third installment of a Second World War trilogy that follows the perilous journey of a young German fighter pilot,” writes Kingham. “He fights bravely in Europe’s aerial war, flying the elite Messerschmitt 109 plane with incredible skill and determination, believing that Germany must defend and defeat her enemies.
“But when he later discovers the horrifying truth behind Adolf Hitler’s war machine and the Third Reich’s, true global intentions, he reunites with an old friend and ventures back to the mysterious Black Forest of Bavaria in search of Germany’s secret and destructive weapons program, only to learn that he is not the only one searching for the weapon that can bring the world to its knees, the weapon that will change the course of history.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Edmund Kingham’s new book takes readers on an unforgettable and expertly paced journey as they’re transported to the frontlines of the European theater of the Second World War. A harrowing historical fiction in which the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Kingham delivers an epic plot that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “The Eagle Stands Alone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories