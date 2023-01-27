Author Jack Steele’s New Book, "Poor Pig," is a Heartwarming Tale of Friends on a Farm Coming Together to Offer a Helping Hand to a Pig Who Needs to Get Back on His Feet

Recent release “Poor Pig,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Steele, is an entertaining tale that finds a poor pig stuck on his back after over-indulging. Now unable to get up on his own, he must rely on the kindness of his friends to get back on his feet, and thus begins his friend Duck's adventure to recruit friends to get the job done.