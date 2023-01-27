Author Jack Steele’s New Book, "Poor Pig," is a Heartwarming Tale of Friends on a Farm Coming Together to Offer a Helping Hand to a Pig Who Needs to Get Back on His Feet
Recent release “Poor Pig,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Steele, is an entertaining tale that finds a poor pig stuck on his back after over-indulging. Now unable to get up on his own, he must rely on the kindness of his friends to get back on his feet, and thus begins his friend Duck's adventure to recruit friends to get the job done.
New York, NY, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jack Steele, a loving and proud father who worked as a farmer, cattleman, businessman, carpenter, engineer, athlete, and artist, created “Poor Pig,” a sweet story of teamwork and friendship that finds an entire farm rallying together to help out a friend in need. This book has been published in Jack’s honor by his family.
“‘Poor Pig’ is the story of a portly pig who needed some help from his friends on the farm,” wrote Steele. “I suppose you have read about portly little pigs. Well, this is a story about a portly little pig who laid down for a nap but could not get up because he had eaten so much. This is a true story because pigs sometimes do this.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Steele’s charming tale follows Duck as she sets off to help her friend Pig, who is having trouble getting up after eating too much. Searching high and low for friends to band together and help Pig back on his feet, readers of all ages will discover an endearing story of friendship, and the importance of lending a helping hand to anyone who needs it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poor Pig” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
