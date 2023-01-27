Author LoDovic Kimble’s New Book, "The Kimble Family Summer Vacation on Route 66," is an Enthralling Tale Inspired by the Author's Family Road Trips as a Child
Recent release “The Kimble Family Summer Vacation on Route 66,” from Newman Springs Publishing author LoDovic Kimble, follows the author's family during the 1960s on a road trip where they discovered new adventures and explored thrilling landmarks. Although certain accommodations were unavailable to them due to their skin color, the Kimble family found ways to still have fun along their journey.
Fort Myers, FL, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LoDovic Kimble, an educator and psychologist who taught college as a psychology professor and public-school ESE teacher for thirty-nine years, has completed his new book, “The Kimble Family Summer Vacation on Route 66”: a charming tale that recounts an exciting road trip along Route 66 taken by the author’s family during his childhood.
“Every summer, the Kimble family would take a seven-hour road trip to Saint Louis, Missouri, to Grandmother and Pops’s house in Villa Ridge, Missouri, off Route 66,” writes Kimble. “Route 66 was developed to create a route between Chicago and Los Angeles. Route 66 curved and wound through Chicago, Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas, linking hundreds of farming communities, helping farmers to transport grain and produce to market.
“Americans who drove the route stayed in motels, motor courts, roadside auto camps, and cottages. Some even provided water, firewood, and toilet paper. There were showers, restaurants, grocery stores, and laundry facilities free of charge. However, for the most part, these accommodations were not available to people of color. There were signs that said, ‘WHITES ONLY. BLACKS SHOULD GO TO THE BACK DOOR TO BE SERVED.’ Regardless, the Kimble’s found ways around these barriers and had a fun trip on Highway Route 66.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LoDovic Kimble’s engaging tale follows the Kimble family as they encounter breathtaking views and discover thrilling landmarks while traveling down one of America’s most iconic highways that carried with it untold adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Kimble Family Summer Vacation on Route 66” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
