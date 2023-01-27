Author LoDovic Kimble’s New Book, "The Kimble Family Summer Vacation on Route 66," is an Enthralling Tale Inspired by the Author's Family Road Trips as a Child

Recent release “The Kimble Family Summer Vacation on Route 66,” from Newman Springs Publishing author LoDovic Kimble, follows the author's family during the 1960s on a road trip where they discovered new adventures and explored thrilling landmarks. Although certain accommodations were unavailable to them due to their skin color, the Kimble family found ways to still have fun along their journey.