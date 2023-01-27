Dane Pizzuti Krogman’s New Book, "MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65," is a Compelling Look at a Dark Period in American History
Recent release “MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dane Pizzuti Krogman, is a captivating and informative novel about the Dakota Sioux Uprising of 1862 and the Civil War. Told through the eyes of the fictional Simmons family, Krogman sheds light on the often-ignored Minnesota’s Trail of Tears.
Winston Salem, NC, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dane Pizzuti Krogman, an accomplished author, teacher, and U.S. Civil War scholar, has completed his new book, “MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65”: a gripping and eye-opening exploration of how the family dynamic is affected by the horrors of war.
“It was in 1998 when I finally decided someone had to tell the tale of Minnesota’s own Trail of Tears,” writes Krogman in the book’s introduction. “I've always wanted to tell this story from the perspective of those who lived it; so the story evolved into a fictional narrative of one family who settled in the river village of Mendota, Minnesota, and lived through the period in the state’s history that, to this day, has not been surpassed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dane Pizzuti Krogman’s riveting tale follows the fictitious Simmons family as they are faced with the consequences of the Dakota Sioux Uprising of 1862, as well as the raging Civil War. Dan, the father of the family, enlists in the First Regiment of Minnesota Volunteers as a teamster. His two sons, John and William, are both underage but eager to get involved. They join the Second Regiment as a bugler and a drummer, respectively. The Simmons women, mother Louise and daughter Sara, are left behind to try to put the pieces of their broken family back together.
The family is separated even further when Dan is sent to fight with the Army of the Potomac while John and William are sent to the Western Theater. Meanwhile at home, Sara befriends a young Chippewa boy. But the country’s relationship with Native Americans as a whole is anything but friendly. After the Simmons’ neighbor, Colonel Sibley, defeats the Sioux, he is ordered to round up all the Dakota peoples and resettle them. This sparks a chain of events that put the Simmons men in danger. Will their family ever be reunited, and could they ever be the same?
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
