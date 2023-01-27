Dane Pizzuti Krogman’s New Book, "MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65," is a Compelling Look at a Dark Period in American History

Recent release “MENDOTA and the Restive Rivers of the Indian and Civil Wars 1861-'65,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dane Pizzuti Krogman, is a captivating and informative novel about the Dakota Sioux Uprising of 1862 and the Civil War. Told through the eyes of the fictional Simmons family, Krogman sheds light on the often-ignored Minnesota’s Trail of Tears.