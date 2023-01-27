Alan Walden’s New Book, "Networking: A Lifelong Adventure," is an Enthralling Account of the Author's Life & Career in Broadcast Journalism & His Pursuit of Excellence
Baltimore, MD, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alan Walden, a journalist, broadcaster, commentator, media executive, educator, and historian, has completed his most recent book, “Networking: A Lifelong Adventure”: a captivating memoir that follows the author’s life from humble beginnings to traveling across the globe in order to bring the world to his listeners.
From the streets of Brooklyn, New York, to cities, nations, and earth-shaking events across the world, Alan Walden takes the reader on the adventure of a lifetime to which he was witness and, in some cases, an active participant. In his relentless pursuit of excellence as a broadcaster and journalist, Walden plumbed the who, what, where, when, and why of each event with a near fanatical desire to inform, educate, and enlighten the public he served for more than half a century. Along the way, he led the news departments of radio stations in major cities, created nationwide broadcast networks, and taught the key elements of journalism at major universities. And when away from the microphone, he was heavily involved in civic affairs to a point when he became a major party nominee for mayor of one the largest cities on the East Coast. For Alan Walden, one of a handful of men or women ever to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, it was never a search for truth. It was always about the facts, facts to be presented with total objectivity, without bias, and in a manner so precise, so clear, the audience would, he hoped, itself find the truth.
Published by Fulton Books, Alan Walden’s book peels back the curtain on what it takes to be a world class and trusted broadcast journalist in the ever-shifting era of information and technology. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Walden reveals the moments of his life and career that shaped who he is, and the challenges he was forced to overcome in pursuit of his calling.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Networking: A Lifelong Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
