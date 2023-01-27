A.M. Carlisle’s New Book, "The Ghost," is a Profound Story That Explores the Various Angles of a School Shooting and the Hate Faced by the Shooter's Family
Miami, TX, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.M. Carlisle, a voracious reader, avid gamer, and animal lover who enjoys spending time with her granddaughter and dogs, has completed her most recent book, “The Ghost”: a gripping tale that centers around a community torn apart by tragedy, and the long road to healing that one family must undergo to move on.
“A school shooting rocks a Texas town and threatens to tear friends and family apart,” writes Carlisle. “A young, popular honor roll student is at the center of the tragedy. His family struggles to find out why while fighting the backlash. The past and present collide in an emotional rollercoaster for the mother as their lives spin out of control. Can friendship, love, and the family survive it all?”
Published by Fulton Books, A.M. Carlisle’s book is a poignant story detailing the shockwaves that a school shooting brings to a town, and the ways in which the lives of the shooter’s loved ones and community are forever changed. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Carlisle weaves a profound and relevant tale to examine one of America’s most persistent and ongoing issues plaguing its citizens.
