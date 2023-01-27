Bon Kay’s New Book, "Mr. McTavish: Goes to the Community Park," Follows an Adventurous Dog and His Companion on an Exciting Trip to the Park to Visit Their Friends
New York, NY, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bon Kay, who retired from real estate sales after thirty years in the business, has completed her most recent book, “Mr. McTavish: Goes to the Community Park”: a charming tale of a loving and playful pup who accompanies his companion Gma on a trip to the park for a very special reason.
“Mr. McTavish’s love for taking rides with Gma inspires her to take him everywhere she goes, especially when children are involved,” writes Kay. “McTavish knows they will have fun when children will be there. He loves their unconditional love. Join Mr. McTavish and Gma on their next journey to visit some very special children.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bon Kay’s book follows Mr. McTavish and Gma as they commemorate a new snack bar at the park named in Mr. McTavish’s honor. Accompanied by vivid artwork that brings her tale to life, “Mr. McTavish: Goes to the Community Park” is an engaging work that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mr. McTavish: Goes to the Community Park” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
