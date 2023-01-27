Moe Safy Elmahdi’s New Book, "Girl from Ganymede," is a Thrilling Novel About Xelena Xutu and Her Family, Moon People Who Fled Home to Make Better Lives for Themselves
Leesburg, VA, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Moe Safy Elmahdi, a science fiction and fantasy novel writer of Sudanese origin, has completed his most recent book, “Girl from Ganymede”: a gripping and electrifying science fiction novel that follows Xelena Xutu, whose family of moon people fled Ganymede to live in the planetary superpower Galactic X.
“As the dark skies of the planet Galactic X cover its atmosphere, all fifty-four of its moons shine brighter than light itself. A comet races across the sky, leaving behind its trail of fiery gas. Each moon shines brighter than its neighbor, with ample distance between them,” writes author Moe Safy Elmahdi.
Published by Fulton Books, Moe Safy Elmahdi’s book follows Xelena Xutu and her family, who are moon people from Ganymede. Xelena’s family fled Ganymede when she was young, so she grew up in the palace of Galactic X, the planetary superpower Ganymede orbits. Xelena’s traditionalist mother tries to teach her Ganymedeni cultural values despite living in their new home. While the king of Galactic X is fond of Xelena and her family, the other royals see moon people as lesser beings that threaten the planet’s security.
When Xelena is thirteen years old, she is kidnapped by Ganymede’s ruler and subjected to a ritual that fuses her soul with the spirit of an ancient Ganymedeni overlord known only to her as the Voice. After this tragic incident and increased hatred from Galactic X’s royals, Xelena’s father smuggles the family to Divercity, a rival planetary superpower known for its advanced technology and acceptance of different races, so that she may live out her dreams.
Eight years later, Xelena has abandoned her childhood dream of shipbuilding to provide for her sickly, aging mother while living up to her cultural expectations in Divercity’s fast-paced climate. She attracts the lustful eye of Romeo Caesarean, a powerful member of Divercity’s elites whose advances drag her into Divercity’s political sphere. As Xelena navigates Divercity’s social classes in search of medical treatment for her mother, she discovers that Divercity isn’t as welcoming as it seems. A moon girl from Ganymede struggles to succeed in Divercity.
Making matters worse, the Voice has manifested as a split personality disorder within Xelena, causing a mental tug-of-war on who she is. Now, Xelena must decide how far she is willing to push the limits of her own identity, culture, and dreams to save her mother’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Girl from Ganymede” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“As the dark skies of the planet Galactic X cover its atmosphere, all fifty-four of its moons shine brighter than light itself. A comet races across the sky, leaving behind its trail of fiery gas. Each moon shines brighter than its neighbor, with ample distance between them,” writes author Moe Safy Elmahdi.
Published by Fulton Books, Moe Safy Elmahdi’s book follows Xelena Xutu and her family, who are moon people from Ganymede. Xelena’s family fled Ganymede when she was young, so she grew up in the palace of Galactic X, the planetary superpower Ganymede orbits. Xelena’s traditionalist mother tries to teach her Ganymedeni cultural values despite living in their new home. While the king of Galactic X is fond of Xelena and her family, the other royals see moon people as lesser beings that threaten the planet’s security.
When Xelena is thirteen years old, she is kidnapped by Ganymede’s ruler and subjected to a ritual that fuses her soul with the spirit of an ancient Ganymedeni overlord known only to her as the Voice. After this tragic incident and increased hatred from Galactic X’s royals, Xelena’s father smuggles the family to Divercity, a rival planetary superpower known for its advanced technology and acceptance of different races, so that she may live out her dreams.
Eight years later, Xelena has abandoned her childhood dream of shipbuilding to provide for her sickly, aging mother while living up to her cultural expectations in Divercity’s fast-paced climate. She attracts the lustful eye of Romeo Caesarean, a powerful member of Divercity’s elites whose advances drag her into Divercity’s political sphere. As Xelena navigates Divercity’s social classes in search of medical treatment for her mother, she discovers that Divercity isn’t as welcoming as it seems. A moon girl from Ganymede struggles to succeed in Divercity.
Making matters worse, the Voice has manifested as a split personality disorder within Xelena, causing a mental tug-of-war on who she is. Now, Xelena must decide how far she is willing to push the limits of her own identity, culture, and dreams to save her mother’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Girl from Ganymede” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories