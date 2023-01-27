Allison Howell’s New Book, "Dad's Room Blanket Monster," is a Charming Story of Two Children Who Go to Battle Against the Blanket Monster and Manage to Save the Day
Hamlet, NC, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Allison Howell, who resides in Hamlet, North Carolina, with her husband and two children, has completed her most recent book, “Dad's Room Blanket Monster”: a delightful tale that follows two children as their father’s bedroom transforms into a thrilling battle against a dangerous monster.
“Imagination is a great toy for kids to have,” writes Howell. “Come along with Cannon and Sarah in their adventure of the Binkie-Eating Monster. Who knew blankets and pillows could be so much fun? Based on true adventures.”
Published by Fulton Books, Allison Howell’s book is inspired by the author’s children and her desire to help them treasure the adventures they have in childhood. Through “Dad’s Room Blanket Monster,” readers of all ages will discover how easily a normal situation can turn into an exhilarating magical adventure with just a touch of imagination.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dad's Room Blanket Monster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
