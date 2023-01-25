SMC Corporation Sponsors Race Car Driver Yu Kanamaru for Rolex 24 at Daytona
SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan; 6273.T) is proud to sponsor race car driver Yu Kanamaru for his debut in the 61st anniversary of the Rolex 24 at Daytona driving for Team FASTMD Racing in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class.
Noblesville, IN, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kanamaru will share driving duties with teammates, James Vance and veterans James French and Nick Boulle in their Duqueine built D08 LMP3 for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener at the Daytona International Speedway on January 28 and 29.
Kanamaru’s racing history is in open-wheeled racing in the F3 Asian Series and is no stranger to the winner’s podium after winning Race 3 at the 2019 Dubai Autodrome and finishing sixth overall in points for the 2019-2020 season.
“It is a great honor to race in such a traditional event, and I’d like to thank all my people who supported me to make this happen. I am very excited to start my career in the States with this race, and I have no doubt that I will enjoy the time here. I’m focused to give everything to the team, and if we all do our job right, we will always have chance to be up on top,” says Kanamaru.
About SMC Corporation
SMC Corporation, global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, was established in 1959 as a manufacturer of sintered metal filters under the name of Sintered Metal Corporation which was amended to SMC Corporation in 1985 in preparation for its listing on the Japanese Stock Exchange in 1987. It entered the U.S. industrial markets in 1972 with its current North American headquarters in Noblesville, Indiana and has presence in 83 countries, operating 36 ISO certified manufacturing plants in 29 countries.
Kanamaru’s racing history is in open-wheeled racing in the F3 Asian Series and is no stranger to the winner’s podium after winning Race 3 at the 2019 Dubai Autodrome and finishing sixth overall in points for the 2019-2020 season.
“It is a great honor to race in such a traditional event, and I’d like to thank all my people who supported me to make this happen. I am very excited to start my career in the States with this race, and I have no doubt that I will enjoy the time here. I’m focused to give everything to the team, and if we all do our job right, we will always have chance to be up on top,” says Kanamaru.
About SMC Corporation
SMC Corporation, global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, was established in 1959 as a manufacturer of sintered metal filters under the name of Sintered Metal Corporation which was amended to SMC Corporation in 1985 in preparation for its listing on the Japanese Stock Exchange in 1987. It entered the U.S. industrial markets in 1972 with its current North American headquarters in Noblesville, Indiana and has presence in 83 countries, operating 36 ISO certified manufacturing plants in 29 countries.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories