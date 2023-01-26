Future Electronics Promotes UV-LED Webinar by Nichia Expert
Future Electronics is promoting a free webinar by Nichia which tackles the latest advancements in the UV-LED technology.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is promoting signups for a webinar covering the newest updates in UV-LED.
To present will be Erik Swensen, Vice President of Nichia America Corporation, a seasoned professional in the industry with over 15 years of experience in the Solid State Lighting Industry.
The webinar, to be held February 9, 2023, covers basic knowledge of UV-LED technology, lessons learned from the adoption of LED technology in other applications, as well as avoiding the simple "Lamp Replacement" design mindset to instead take advantage of the strengths of UV-LEDs.
To sign up for the webinar, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/events/nichia-uv-led-webinar.
For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President - Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
To present will be Erik Swensen, Vice President of Nichia America Corporation, a seasoned professional in the industry with over 15 years of experience in the Solid State Lighting Industry.
The webinar, to be held February 9, 2023, covers basic knowledge of UV-LED technology, lessons learned from the adoption of LED technology in other applications, as well as avoiding the simple "Lamp Replacement" design mindset to instead take advantage of the strengths of UV-LEDs.
To sign up for the webinar, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/events/nichia-uv-led-webinar.
For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President - Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Categories