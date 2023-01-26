Mars Bank Adds Chief Risk Officer

Travis Squyres joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Squyres brings over twenty-five years of diverse auditing experience. He is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Mr. Squyres earned a BSBA degree in Accounting at Slippery Rock University. He will oversee compliance and risk management activities for the bank.