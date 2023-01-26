Mars Bank Adds Chief Risk Officer
Mars, PA, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Travis Squyres joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Squyres brings over twenty-five years of diverse auditing experience. He is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Mr. Squyres earned a BSBA degree in Accounting at Slippery Rock University. He will oversee compliance and risk management activities for the bank.
“Risk management is one of the critical tools that helps Mars Bank remain a strong and independent community bank,” said Jim Dionise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mars Bank. “Travis’ background and expertise will guide our ongoing efforts to manage risk and maintain state and federal compliance requirements while continuing to grow the bank and meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve.”
“I’m pleased to join Mars Bank and continue to build the risk, regulatory and compliance programs that support the growth of the bank and its strategic initiatives,” said Mr. Squyres. “Mars Bank is an integral part of the communities we serve, and I enjoy the opportunity to help continue its impact in the region.”
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
