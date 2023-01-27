Relectrify Sets to Scale Its Cell-Level Battery Control Technology with the Backing of Toyota Ventures and Creative Ventures

Relectrify, a world leader in advanced cell-level battery control solutions, announced that it has closed a round of growth funding led by Toyota Ventures, alongside deep tech venture firm Creative Ventures. Relectrify’s existing shareholders further increased their investment in Relectrify’s ground-breaking technology. The investment enables Relectrify to accelerate the adoption of its technology by manufacturers of battery energy storage systems in residential, C&I and grid applications.