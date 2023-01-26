SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Chevrolet Corvette C8 Now Available

As of now, the retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is available for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the opening and closing of the convertibles top is enabled to operate from a distance using the original vehicle key fob.