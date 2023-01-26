Mission Cloud Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status
LosAngeles, CA, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mission Cloud, a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), announced today that it has achieved AWS Machine Learning Competency status. This designation recognizes that Mission Cloud has demonstrated proven expertise that helps customers achieve their machine learning goals.
Achieving the AWS Machine Learning Competency differentiates Mission Cloud as an APN member that provides specialized AWS consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
"Mission is proud to achieve AWS Machine Learning Competency status," said Dr. Ryan Ries, Practice Lead/GM Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning at Mission. "Leveraging machine learning on AWS leads to valuable and innovative solutions for achieving our customers' business goals, whether that be enhancing the customer experience or helping with agile decision-making. At Mission, we provide customers with experts in machine learning, which is a skillset that is increasingly difficult to source and hire for. We're proud to see our work with machine learning on AWS recognized with the AWS Machine Learning Competency status."
Mission Cloud’s Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) service provides customers with the capabilities and technologies required to deploy, manage, govern, and secure their ML models in production. By working with Mission’s MLOps team, businesses can significantly lower their costs and reduce the time and risk typically associated with doing MLOps projects on their own. Mission Cloud has successfully built out MLOps infrastructure for a variety of organizations, ensuring their models are always up to date, as well as keeping track of their model artifacts and data set curation for any potential audits.
AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
To support a new product line, JibJab, best known for enabling users to browse, customize, and send personalized eCards, required an ML algorithm that Mission Cloud successfully built and trained. “We talked to a few external companies and Mission was our clear preference,” explained Matt Cielecki, VP of Engineering of JibJab. “They understood our problem and portrayed very clearly how they could use existing and cutting-edge technology to solve it. It gave us the confidence that if we needed something changed or explained, Mission would be able to do it in a way that we’d be able to understand.”
About Mission Cloud
Mission Cloud empowers businesses to invent a greater future in the cloud by leveraging the leading cloud platform. Our dedicated team of cloud experts matches businesses with the personalized services and software they need to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments with confidence. www.missioncloud.com
