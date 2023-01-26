EETech Releases Annual Engineering Insights Report
Boise, ID, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For the sixth year in a row, EETech Media has partnered with the third party research firm, Wilson Research Group, to gather and analyze data from individuals and professionals in the engineering industry from around the world to release their Annual Engineering Insights Report. For the first time in the study’s history, EETech Media partnered with the Electronic Component Industry Association (ECIA) to assist in creating and analyzing the survey. This year’s survey garnered 8,725 qualified respondents.
To gather knowledge regarding the status of the engineering industry, the survey respondents were categorized into the following demographic groups:
-Electrical Engineers
-Control & Automation Engineers
-Makers & Hobbyists
-Educators
-Students pursuing a degree in Engineering
After receiving a large number of responses in the Maker & Hobbyists and Control Engineering categories in previous years, the survey was expanded to include more questions regarding new product adoption, purchasing habits, content needs, and how they have been affected by recent supply chain challenges.
The general content of the survey asked questions to learn about:
-Do initial designs consider alternative components as a potential solution should supply chain issues arise?
-How do engineers source new components?
-Which sources of information do engineers utilize most during the design process?
The results have been compiled and reported in infographics to describe:
-A comparison of next generation electrical engineers and their more experienced counterparts
-How supply chain challenges have impacted engineering designs
-Methods used to purchase parts which give insight into supply chain trends
-Top component manufacturers year-over-year
To view the complete results of the study, visit https://eetech.com/survey/industry-research/ to learn more.
About EETech Group: EETech Group is a B2B digital transformation company that connects industry stakeholders with digital solutions and products when and how they need them. Its mission is to combine E-commerce, digital presence, and community engagement solutions to create an engine for growth in the expanding electronics value chain. www.eetech.com
