EETech Releases Annual Engineering Insights Report

For the sixth year in a row, EETech Media has partnered with a third party research firm to gather and analyze data from professionals in the engineering industry from around the world to release their Annual Engineering Insights Report. For the first time in the study’s history, EETech partnered with the Electronic Component Industry Association (ECIA) to assist in creating and analyzing the survey. This year’s survey garnered 8,725 qualified respondents.