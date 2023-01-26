January Release: "Tales of Darkness Drive," by Molly Garcia
Eleven Dark Twisted & Haunting Stories that will make readers want to leave the lights at bedtime.
London, United Kingdom, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eleven Dark, twisted and ghostly tales. What happens when the wrong man is kidnapped and what is the fog that rolls into a small coastal village? Some people love so much that it surpasses even death, others seek revenge or justice and some are bad eggs who deserve their comeuppance.
5.0 out of 5 stars Enjoyable series of short stories reviewed in the United Kingdom on 22 January 2023.
This is the author's debut horror short story collection having previously written suspense/thriller novels. Readers can expect a journey into a dark, twisted and haunting world of revenge, justice and what people are willing to do for love.
Contact
0044 (0)7428900463
https://molly-garcia.square.site/
