Cornwell Services Reflect on a Successful Year
Cornwell Services is an example of how businesses should diversify and expand in order to achieve successful growth.
Buntingford, United Kingdom, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cornwell Services offer cleaning and restoration provisions for hard floors. They have expanded to delivery their services throughout Hertfordshire, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and North London. The team have built up an enviable reputation based on the delivery of the highest standards of finishes, coupled with fantastic customer care.
Since its incorporation, Cornwell Services has been a company that has worked to diversify as they grow. The primary focus of this has been the demand for such services. The team are incredibly flexible and motivated to learn. This allows them a real opportunity for growth into areas that are high in demand.
Cornwell Services, has a long track record in property cleaning and also maintenance services. Their early days stem from running a window cleaning service, through contract cleaning and carpet cleaning. All the way to now with an established hard floor cleaning and restoration service. Each part of the process has always been about pleasing our customers with impressive results.
Saul leads the business and personally undertakes all our floor cleaning and refinishing projects. As a former Firefighter, who’d trained in engineering and worked as a gunsmith, safety, service, specialist equipment and precise knowledge are central to Saul’s approach to work. Cornwell Services is fully insured and also continually invests in education and equipment. Their team bring their expertise and friendly service ethos to every job.
This incredibly flexible and driven approach has allowed them great success and growth over the years. They work very hard at what they do and find great reward in identifying such growth. It is further testament to their dynamic approach and is ensuring the longevity of the business.
Saul Cornwell, founder of Cornwell Services commented, “We are always looking for ways in which we can provide a superior service. This includes both the results and the service for our clients. I have undergone extensive training with Pallmann, one of the leaders within the industry. This organisation itself has 120-years of product development and contractor support. As a result, we are ‘Pallmann Parkett Profi’ certified. We are also an Affiliated Service Provider of The Ultimate Wood Sanding Company. This provides us the ability to offer a 2-year Pallmann guarantee on all wood floor projects we complete. Each of these elements are there to provide our clients with assurance that they are dealing with professionals.”
This company leads the field with proof that a successful business is an evolving one. Being stagnant will often lead to failure and Cornwell Services are carving the way for many businesses to come. Reflecting on this past year has allowed them to set new targets. This in turn drives them forward. Their commitment to their customers and to honing their trade is leaving them in a great position for further successes in the months to come.
Further information is available at https://www.cornwellservices.co.uk
To contact Saul, email saul@cornwellservices.co.uk
