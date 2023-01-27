Dr. Patrick Hsu Named One of Texas Super Doctors 2022
For the seventh consecutive year, Dr. Patrick Hsu has been named one of the Texas Super Doctors.
Houston, TX, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Patrick Hsu of Memorial Plastic Surgery has been named one of the Texas Super Doctors by Super Doctors for the seventh year in a row.
Every year, Super Doctors asks doctors and physicians from across the Lone Star State to nominate peers and colleagues who they would vouch for in their specified fields. This honor is given to a select 5% of doctors within the Texas and is based on evaluations of 10 key indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The indicators include academic positions, professional achievements, years of experience, hospital appointments, publications, and lectures.
As founder of Memorial Plastic Surgery in Houston, Dr. Hsu specializes in the cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body, with a focus on Brazilian Butt Lift, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and liposuction procedures.
"I am honored and humbled to be recognized as a Texas Super Doctor for the seventh year in a row," said Dr. Hsu. "I am grateful to my peers and colleagues for their support and recognition, and I will continue to work hard to earn their respect and to provide the best care possible for my patients."
Prior to first being named as one of the Texas Super Doctors in 2016, Dr. Hsu was tabbed as one of the Texas Rising Stars from 2013 until 2015.
The singular honor of being named a Texas Super Doctor over the course of seven years is a testament to Dr. Hsu’s unwavering dedication to his patients as well as always striving to keep on improving his craft.
About Dr. Patrick Hsu
Dr. Patrick Hsu is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Memorial Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. Established in 2013, Dr. Hsu has been using his years of experience to develop innovative techniques to revolutionize the plastic surgery industry. By specializing in a wide range of plastic surgery procedures, including Brazilian butt lifts, liposuction, breast augmentation and reconstruction, Dr. Hsu built his reputation around delivering natural-looking results to all his patients.
For more information on Dr. Patrick Hsu and his amazing work, interested patients can check out Memorial Plastic Surgery’s official website at www.memorialplasticsurgery.com and their official Instagram account at www.instagram.com/patrickhsumd/.
Contact
Patrick Hsu
(713) 633-4411
https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com
