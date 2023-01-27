Tweaking Technologies Launches "Advanced Screen Recorder" for Windows Users
The software helps users to take screenshots & record on-screen activities in a few clicks.
Jaipur, India, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, a global provider of IT solutions, based out of Jaipur, India, has launched a brand-new screenshot-capturing and recording software for Windows PC.
“We believe in simplifying technologies for our users. And by launching tools like Advanced Screen Recorder, users can instantly execute dreary tasks like capturing screenshots, recording videos, annotating them & more. A big shout out to our development team for designing such practical utility for Windows users,” expressed, Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Tweaking Technologies.
Some of the significant features of this utility are listed below:
● Capture screenshots in full mode, selected region & specific window.
● Ability to record on-screen activities in HD & 4K resolution.
● Record system sound and voice-over via microphone.
● Instantly record footage from a webcam.
● Schedule automatic recordings at a specific date & time.
● Add a personalized watermark on the captured content.
● Ability to live stream a recorded video on Facebook & YouTube.
● And more.
“Any ideas that simplify the daily tech lives of users have my green light. We hope our new product – Advanced Screen Recorder saves users’ time & effort while capturing high-quality material on their desktops & laptops. The tool will help a lot of users who are working in the creative field for making video tutorials, product demonstration presentations, recording webinars & more,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
Please visit the official website, for more details: https://www.tweaking.in/advanced-screen-recorder/
About The Company:
Tweaking Technologies is a pristine establishment in the IT sector, based out of Jaipur, India. Recently, the company has made its foray into entertainment/gaming apps for Android and iOS as well. With a business model built on progress and innovation, the company produces high-quality and easy-to-use optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
