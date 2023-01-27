a1qa is Attending Arab Health 2023 to Discuss Software Testing for eHealth Solutions
One of the major healthcare events in the Middle East is around the corner. a1qa will be in it to raise awareness of QA for medical software among IT executives.
Lakewood, CO, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Annually, a1qa’s specialists attend a multitude of tech exhibitions to keep abreast of novel IT developments and exchange professional QA expertise. From 30 January to 2 February, they are visiting Arab Health 2023 in Dubai to highlight the pivotal role of QA for eHealth technologies.
Arab Health is the major healthcare event in the Middle East, allowing the participants to present their innovative products, disseminate vital knowledge in medicine, and network.
Be it sophisticated medical devices such as cardiac pacemakers or EHR systems, they directly impact people’s lives, make diagnoses that define further treatment, and control patients’ therapy, condition, vital indicators, etc. Therefore, medical equipment must operate like clockwork, be resistant to any cyberattacks, meet industry regulations and standards, and flawlessly serve its primary goal ― saving and prolonging lives. For that, QA should always come first.
a1qa’s team — Alex Tihonovich, Regional manager, MEA, and Saleem Almarzooqi, Managing director at MEA region, — will join the exhibition to discuss with executives the ways to ensure truly high quality of eHealth software.
Having 6 years of expertise in the QA field, Alex is now responsible for developing cost-effective test automation approaches based on the clients’ needs and suggesting ways to introduce them. Saleem’s experience accumulates 30+ years in digital transformation and QA, he assists customers in releasing innovative IT products within the set time and budget via introducing Agile workflows.
“Cutting-edge technologies have become an intrinsic part of the healthcare industry allowing for upgrading and improving medical equipment. As it directly impacts people’s health, it must operate smoothly and be safe to use. At Arab Health, Alex and I will be glad to highlight the ways IT executives can enhance the quality of their IT solutions.
“I believe, to release sound eHealth software, businesses should focus more on careful testing of its critical aspects, for instance, compliance with HIPAA and security of patients’ sensitive data,” Saleem Almarzooqi shared his opinion.
About a1qa
With 20 years in the QA field, a1qa assists global clients across a variety of industries, including healthcare, telecom, IT and software development, and more, in delivering high-quality IT solutions. 1,100+ QA experts have successfully completed more than 1,500 projects and helped 800+ customers accelerate time to market, increase market share, and improve competitive advantage. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 485, Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website.
Arab Health is the major healthcare event in the Middle East, allowing the participants to present their innovative products, disseminate vital knowledge in medicine, and network.
Be it sophisticated medical devices such as cardiac pacemakers or EHR systems, they directly impact people’s lives, make diagnoses that define further treatment, and control patients’ therapy, condition, vital indicators, etc. Therefore, medical equipment must operate like clockwork, be resistant to any cyberattacks, meet industry regulations and standards, and flawlessly serve its primary goal ― saving and prolonging lives. For that, QA should always come first.
a1qa’s team — Alex Tihonovich, Regional manager, MEA, and Saleem Almarzooqi, Managing director at MEA region, — will join the exhibition to discuss with executives the ways to ensure truly high quality of eHealth software.
Having 6 years of expertise in the QA field, Alex is now responsible for developing cost-effective test automation approaches based on the clients’ needs and suggesting ways to introduce them. Saleem’s experience accumulates 30+ years in digital transformation and QA, he assists customers in releasing innovative IT products within the set time and budget via introducing Agile workflows.
“Cutting-edge technologies have become an intrinsic part of the healthcare industry allowing for upgrading and improving medical equipment. As it directly impacts people’s health, it must operate smoothly and be safe to use. At Arab Health, Alex and I will be glad to highlight the ways IT executives can enhance the quality of their IT solutions.
“I believe, to release sound eHealth software, businesses should focus more on careful testing of its critical aspects, for instance, compliance with HIPAA and security of patients’ sensitive data,” Saleem Almarzooqi shared his opinion.
About a1qa
With 20 years in the QA field, a1qa assists global clients across a variety of industries, including healthcare, telecom, IT and software development, and more, in delivering high-quality IT solutions. 1,100+ QA experts have successfully completed more than 1,500 projects and helped 800+ customers accelerate time to market, increase market share, and improve competitive advantage. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 485, Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website.
Contact
a1qaContact
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Anna Ivanova
+1-720-207-5122
https://www.a1qa.com/
Categories