Bicycle Rides Across Georgia Announces Route for 2023 Big BRAG Ride
Atlanta, GA, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is excited to announce the route for their annual Big BRAG ride, taking place June 3-10, 2023. Cyclists will embark on a nearly 400-mile journey across the state of Georgia, starting in Clayton on Sunday, June 4, and finishing in downtown Augusta on Saturday, June 10.
The route takes riders through charming Georgia towns, down scenic backroads, and along picturesque lakes. Overnight stops include Clarkesville, Gainesville, Braselton, Madison, and Thomson. The 2023 ride will showcase the diverse beauty of Georgia’s lakes and provide a challenging yet rewarding experience for cyclists of all skill levels.
"We are thrilled to unveil the route for this year's Big BRAG ride," said Franklin Johnson, BRAG Ride Director. "The route offers a challenging and rewarding experience for riders of all skill levels, taking them through some of the most picturesque towns and countryside in Georgia. We can't wait to see everyone out on the road in June!"
Big BRAG is a fully supported bike ride, with rest stops along the routes, SAG support vehicles, and overnight indoor & outdoor camping with hot showers provided for all participants. In addition to the ride itself, BRAG also offers fun pre- and post-ride activities, including live entertainment each evening.
Registration for the Big BRAG ride is now open. Interested participants can visit BRAG.org to get more information about Big BRAG or to register for the ride. Full-week, half-week, and daily registrations are available. Early bird pricing is available through March 30, 2023.
About Bicycle Rides Across Georgia
The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is a not-for-profit dedicated to providing affordable, quality bicycle tours in and across Georgia. Established in 1980, BRAG is the second oldest US-wide bicycle tour and attracts riders from around the globe. Rides have covered thousands of miles and touched hundreds of towns throughout the years. Georgia residents open up their towns and communities to our riders. BRAG is proudly presented by Northside Hospital.
For more information about the 2023 Big BRAG event, visit their website: brag.org.
Contact
Stephanie Nowlin
404-382-7747
https://brag.org/brag
