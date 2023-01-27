In House Salary Calculator: ezPaycheck Automates 2023 Payroll for Florida Small Businesses
Halfpricesoft.com's 2023 ezPaycheck payroll software has been updated with the latest tax tables and forms to assist small businesses in complying with recent tax rate changes. Try it for free for 30 days by visiting halfpricesoft.com.
Miami, FL, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Floria small business employers can now say goodbye to the headache of payroll tax calculations. The new ezPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com is shipping to small business employers with the updates for 2023 tax changes:
- Social Security Tax on the first $160,200 of employee wages: 6.2% for both employee and employer.
- Medicare tax on the first $200,000 of employee wages: 1.45% for both employee and employer
- Additional Medicare tax on all employee wages in excess of $200,000: 0.9% for employees only.
- The new 2023 Federal income tax tables.
- The latest 941, 940, W2 and W3 Forms for this 2023 tax season.
The new 2023 edition of ezPaycheck payroll software makes it easy to calculate payroll taxes, print paychecks and file tax forms.
When recently interviewed, Dr. Ge stated, "We intentionally engineered this software for small business users. Its user-friendly interface and easy installation make it accessible for those with minimal accounting and computer knowledge."
Priced at just $139 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. New clients are welcome to download ezPaycheck free demo version with no obligation and no risk at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.
The main features include:
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access (additional cost).
- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.
Small business owners in Florida can now take advantage of ezPaycheck's automation capabilities to simplify their payroll process and focus on growing their business. For more information, visit the site at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
