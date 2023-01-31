Author Sergeant Skid Row’s New Book, "Still Trudging: the Broad Highway," is an Engaging Series of Short Stories Inspired by the Author's Journey to Healing and Sobriety

Recent release “Still Trudging: The Broad Highway,” from Covenant Books author Sergeant Skid Row, explores the author's path to sobriety, and the trials overcome in the name of a fresh lease on life. A follow-up to the author's first book "I Trudged," Row divulges his personal experiences and explores the principles of recovery he learned from those he's met along the way.