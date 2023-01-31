Author Sergeant Skid Row’s New Book, "Still Trudging: the Broad Highway," is an Engaging Series of Short Stories Inspired by the Author's Journey to Healing and Sobriety
Recent release “Still Trudging: The Broad Highway,” from Covenant Books author Sergeant Skid Row, explores the author's path to sobriety, and the trials overcome in the name of a fresh lease on life. A follow-up to the author's first book "I Trudged," Row divulges his personal experiences and explores the principles of recovery he learned from those he's met along the way.
New York, NY, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sergeant Skid Row, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a recovering alcoholic, has completed his new book, “Still Trudging: The Broad Highway”: a series of short stories that detail the author’s long road to sobriety, and the highs and lows experienced along the way.
“With over forty-three years of sobriety, with significant health issues, and confined to my home under the COVID-19 quarantine, I found myself writing short stories about my recovery,” writes Row. “The short-story format seems to fit my attention span. As I see it, God gave me the gift of life, and these short stories are my way of regifting.”
Row continues, “I kept the stories short based on the premise that I might not be the only one with a short attention span. Some stories are about a single event, others cover a number of years, and some reflect some of my thoughts I’ve picked up along the way.
“I hope some of my stories are helpful if not entertaining. Maybe someone can avoid some of the mistakes I’ve made along the way. It took me a year to find the ‘easier, softer way.’ It took a year and a half to become willing. It took me two years to get into service. It took three years to be comfortable in my own skin. It took me five years to experience real serenity, a God-conscious serenity. It took about twenty-six years to complete my Fifth Step (letting go of that last secret). Hopefully, things will come quicker for you than they did for me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sergeant Skid Row’s new book is an eye-opening exploration of what one goes through before, during, and after the search for sobriety, as told from a personal viewpoint of one who’s experienced it himself. A raw and honest read, Row shares “Still Trudging: The Broad Highway” in the hopes of inspiring others in his position to seek help and begin their second chance at life.
Readers can purchase "Still Trudging: The Broad Highway" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
