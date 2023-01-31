Author Kimberly Ann Rhoat’s New Book, "The Lake Mystery," Follows a Family's Lakeside Refuge That Slowly Devolves Into a Mystery of a Creature Living Below the Surface

Recent release “The Lake Mystery,” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Ann Rhoat, is an enthralling mystery that follows Casey, a mother, and her two daughters who escape to the family lakeside cabin for what is supposed to be a relaxing vacation. But when odd incidents begin occurring, a larger mystery unfolds that alters Casey's life forever.