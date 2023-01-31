Author Kimberly Ann Rhoat’s New Book, "The Lake Mystery," Follows a Family's Lakeside Refuge That Slowly Devolves Into a Mystery of a Creature Living Below the Surface
Recent release “The Lake Mystery,” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Ann Rhoat, is an enthralling mystery that follows Casey, a mother, and her two daughters who escape to the family lakeside cabin for what is supposed to be a relaxing vacation. But when odd incidents begin occurring, a larger mystery unfolds that alters Casey's life forever.
Robertsdale, PA, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Ann Rhoat, who has lived in the mountains all her life and is proud of her country heritage and the mountain lifestyle, has completed her new book, “The Lake Mystery”: a captivating mystery that finds a relaxing family vacation to a lakeside cabin transformed into an investigation of a dangerous creature that lurks in the dark, murky waters of the lake.
“Casey wanted a nice relaxing vacation at her parents’ lake cabin with her twin daughters Willow and Amber,” writes Rhoat. “Casey was exhausted. After all the pomp and circumstance of her daughters graduating from high school, she wanted some alone time with her daughters before they left home and went to college. Casey never expected to be solving the mystery of the lake monster and changing her life forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kimberly Ann Rhoat’s new book is an intricately crafted and character-driven mystery that is sure to leave readers in suspense and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Lake Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
