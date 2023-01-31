Author Ralph Pendergrass’s New Book "A Legend in Time" is a Captivating Story of One Man's Incredible Adventures Through the Old West, Retold to His Grandson Years Later

Recent release “A Legend in Time,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Pendergrass, centers around a grandfather who tells his grandson of his first-hand account of his adventures through the wild west that took place as Americans began to move out and settle the land. Full of danger and suspense, Pendergrass weaves an intricate tale that brings a bygone era of American history and heroics to life.