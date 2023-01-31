Author Ralph Pendergrass’s New Book "A Legend in Time" is a Captivating Story of One Man's Incredible Adventures Through the Old West, Retold to His Grandson Years Later
Recent release “A Legend in Time,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Pendergrass, centers around a grandfather who tells his grandson of his first-hand account of his adventures through the wild west that took place as Americans began to move out and settle the land. Full of danger and suspense, Pendergrass weaves an intricate tale that brings a bygone era of American history and heroics to life.
Lebanon, MO, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Pendergrass, who grew up working on his family’s farm and later spent his career in the construction industry, has completed his new book, “A Legend in Time”: a gripping tale that explores what life was like as America expanded out into the wild and untamed western plains.
“The westward movement holds a special place in many American hearts. Within the bindings of this book lie stories of struggles and sacrifices. Adversity and adventure. Love and laughter. Life and death,” writes Pendergrass. “Our story begins with one such man in old age sharing stories to his grandson of what it cost his family to help tame the American West and build for the future. Within his stories lies firsthand accounts of the days of old. The old west when the west was really wild. Of friends and foes, outlaws, and Indians. From poverty to prosperity. Gallant and heroic acts of survival and sacrifice. Last but not least herein lies the story of a man and his horse. He and this magnificent stallion both faster in more ways than one ride off into folklore and legend with a massive fortune of gold and seven outlaws hot on they’re trail.
“As a dark silhouette sat motionless in the saddle of life upon his tall dark horse in the light of a full moon. High on a bald hill he sat, ‘silent,’ ‘patiently waiting,’ casting a soft shadow on the hard ground below. The only peace this silhouette would find would only be found by his own admission. ‘At the point of dying.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Pendergrass’s new book is an unforgettable and expertly paced journey through the wild west that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. “A Legend in Time” delivers a character-driven narrative that is sure to delight readers and remain with them long after its conclusion, inviting them to revisit the dangers of the west over and over again.
Readers can purchase “A Legend in Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
