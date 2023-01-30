Author June Eaton’s New Book, "Angels on the Corner," is a Powerful Story About a Young Boy Named David Who Finds Himself Face-to-Face with an Angel
Recent release “Angels on the Corner,” from Covenant Books author June Eaton, is a compelling coming-of-age story about a fourth grader named David who encounters an angel.
Indianapolis, IN, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- June Eaton, a first-time author living in Indianapolis, Indiana, has completed her new book, “Angels on the Corner”: an engaging narrative that follows David and his three friends as they navigate their lives with guardian angels by their sides.
Four friends in the fourth grade get ready to catch their bus to school when one of them, David looks across the street to the opposite corner and sees what appear to be four angels. He believes they are real but keeps it to himself for a while before he confirms it.
It is nearing the end of the school year, and they have already made their plans for the summer. David has told his friends about the angels, but he’s the only one that can see them and talk to them. His friends tease him a little bit but don’t try to convince him that he is wrong.
As each child is facing different things in their lives, they remain close and see each other daily. They are also planning to play baseball, and the park is an important meeting place. Two of the friends are facing some difficulties that affect their lives, but the others try to lend support and friendship that will help them cope with their problems.
Each child has an angel assigned to watch over and protect them, so no matter where they are, their angels are with them. The angels talk to each other, and if able to help others, they pitch in. There are two occasions where sadness becomes involved. In one situation, there is a happy ending; but in the other one, there is sadness and some new adjustments that have to be made.
David, in the end, questions his angel about his whereabouts at times and why he didn’t or couldn’t help his friend. David asks him for something special, but his angel can’t answer him right then. David is willing to wait for the answer to his request.
Author June Eaton is a part-time retired nurse. She has three children and seven grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoys working in her church’s food pantry, singing and listening to music, supporting her grandchildren’s musical pursuits, and reading.
June’s interest in writing began in her early teen years when she began writing short stories, plays, and music lyrics. She began to become interested in children’s books while talking with her eldest daughter, finding it fun and a way to give children a belief in themselves that anything is possible if they trust themselves and dream big. Being encouraged by her children to share her writing with others, especially children, she decided to step out in faith, in hopes that others would enjoy her work.
Author June Eaton begins, “It was seven thirty in the morning, and the sun was coming up. The birds were flying from the trees to light past the kids gathering at the corner to await their school bus. Across the street on the opposite corner were four individuals watching the children, but there was something different about these individuals. There was an aura around them that was unique. They were tall, broad, shimmering with translucent silver, blue, white, and gold coloring. They appeared angelic, with a gentleness and strength that seemed incomparable. These individuals were angels on assignment to some of the children. They had always been there throughout the school year, but the kids couldn’t detect them or see them. None of the children could see them, until now.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, June Eaton’s new book invites readers to discover how the boys’ stories unfold.
Readers can purchase “Angels on the Corner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
