Author John Robert Still’s New Book, "Intercessor," is a Suspenseful Thriller That Introduces Jim Hampton, Who Arrives in New Orleans Ready for a Fresh Start
Recent release “Intercessor,” from Covenant Books author John Robert Still, follows Jim Hampton to New Orleans where he hopes to escape the stress of quitting a lucrative, yet unfulfilling, law practice.
Winston Salem, NC, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Robert Still, a husband, godfather, friend, and lawyer, has completed his new book, “Intercessor”: a riveting novel that follows Jim Hampton as he finds a city on edge as a tropical depression brews in the Gulf.
The storm appears to be dredging up the odd and unusual like shells from the ocean floor. Shadowy figures appear in alleyways; mysterious voices seem to come from nowhere. Jim is skeptical of the locals’ claims that these are warnings from victims of past storms. He has all but given up on belief in the supernatural. That is until he meets Myriam, who begins to restore the faith of his childhood. As the storm-turned-hurricane bears down on the city, Jim relies on that faith to counter a murderous cult chasing him through the darkest corners of the French Quarter.
Author John Robert Still writes, “Jim Hampton appreciated the humor, having just walked into the middle of it, although he suspected the reality was far more painful than funny. But what’s done is done, and as he heard somewhere, laughter heals all wounds, assuming these two were, in fact, done. After all, it was no small feat to abstain from drinking in a city whose lifeblood is alcohol. Jim knew it well. Arriving in New Orleans only hours ago, he was still in the fresh phase of his return, experiencing things as if it were his first time—cool bourbon-soaked air spilling out of bars onto sidewalks, light from gas lanterns dancing on weathered brick. It was always this way at first, before alcohol and the inevitable hangover, like cataracts, clouded his perception of the city and turned his focus inward.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Robert Still’s new book offers a twisted journey of terror and revelation as Jim makes discoveries that will change his life forever.
Readers can purchase “Intercessor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
