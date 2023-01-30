Author Julie Bradley Garrett’s New Book, "The Lottery Winner," is a Stirring Tale of a Young Woman Who Learns Important Lessons on Wealth, Life, and Happiness

Recent release “The Lottery Winner,” from Covenant Books author Julie Bradley Garrett, is a stunning tale centered around Damaris Kelly, a young girl who faced tragedy as a child and lost both her parents. Now a lottery winner, Damaris uses her wealth to give back and travel the world, but her travels become an eye-opening experience, and she learns all too well the pitfalls wealth can bring.