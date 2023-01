Sue Ann Schirmer Honored as a VIP Member for Winter 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. – Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Kettering, OH, January 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Sue Ann Schirmer of Kettering, Ohio has been honored as a VIP Member for Winter 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field beauty/cosmetics.About Sue Ann SchirmerSue Ann Schirmer is a hair stylist at Miya’s Hair Salon in Dayton, Ohio. She is a licensed cosmetologist and specializes in hair styling and design and color treatments.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.