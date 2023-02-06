Marriott St. Louis Grand Welcomes Lamont Paige as Its New Executive Chef
St. Louis, MO, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St. Louis Grand is proud to announce that Lamont Paige has joined the team as its new Executive Chef for the entire hotel, including Zenia Bar & Grille. With over 15 years of culinary experience working in upscale restaurants throughout the US, Chef Paige brings a unique culinary perspective and blend of flavors to the hotel. Chef Paige most recently worked as the Executive Chef of The Mill Conference Center in Starkville, MS, and he brings his own Southern cuisine flair to the city of St. Louis.
“When someone says Marriott St. Louis Grand, I want them to immediately think the Grand is a step above everyone else,” said Chef Paige. By redoing the menus, Chef Paige will introduce the foods of the Gulf Coast. He will also support local farmers by opting for sustainable foods, a value instilled in him by his small community upbringing.
His culinary career started as a Sous Chef at Montgomery Inn’s The Boathouse in Cincinnati, OH, in 1998, where he spent 2 years perfecting his BBQ craft. Next, his career brought him to Orange Beach, AL, where he was Executive Sous Chef at Perdido Beach Resort. By 2016, he was Executive Sous Chef at the five-star Central in Montgomery, AL.
In 2014, Chef Paige received his BS in Culinary Management from The Art Institute of Cincinnati. Through this rigorous and well-rounded degree program, he explored both the front and the back of the house as he became familiar with traditional and emerging flavors from every corner of the world.
His mother started his cooking education when she had him assist in cooking the family Thanksgiving dinner when he was 8 years old. When Chef Paige is not living out his passion for cooking, he enjoys bowling and playing miniature golf. Chef Paige spent 8 years in the Air Force and has been married to his wife, Mekissa, for nearly 2 years.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St Louis Zoo. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. After a day of work, shopping or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine. With a fitness center, on-site car rental, and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
About Zenia Bar & Grille
Zenia Bar & Grille is open Sunday to Thursday from 6 am - 12 am and Friday to Saturday from 6 am - 1 am. The restaurant features chef-crafted cuisine, a contemporary take on American dishes. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/dining/.
