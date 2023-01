Nashville Religion Communicators to Tour Nashville Public Radio

Nashville, TN, January 28, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing, and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.The February meeting will be an in-person tour with Nashville Public Radio, 90.3 WPLN. “Nashville Public Radio serves Middle Tennessee by providing trusted in-depth news, engaging music and unique cultural programs on 90.3 FM WPLN News, WNXP, Nashville Classical Radio, and 1430 AM WPLN International,” according to its website.The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus, and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising, and development.The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.