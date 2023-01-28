Cavallo Hoof Boots: Prepare Your Horse for Winter's Coldest Temperatures
Horse hoof help for winter months from Carole Herder.
Boston, MA, January 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cavallo Horse & Rider (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) President Carole Herder says winter is the right time to pull off metal shoes and keep your horse moving. She advises allowing hooves to be natural and barefoot at home and then outfitting horses with hoof boots when it’s time for a ride.
Avoid Injuries or Bruising
Using Cavallo Hoof Boots prevents snow and ice from balling up inside the sole concavity and freezing onto the metal shoes. Compressed snow can cause subsolar bruising. Partially thawed snow in the hoof often re-freezes, creating ice balls that can result in abscesses, hoof discomfort, strained tendons, and ligaments This effect compromises balance and can cause injuries from falls. Frozen, uneven ground can cause sole bruises. Metal shoes can even get caught on debris hidden in the snow.
Environmental Hazards
Terrain changes can create treacherous conditions. Once soft smooth footing can turn to uneven rigid protuberances. With Cavallo Hoof Boots for horses, the entire hoof is protected. This means no damage to the sole, bulbs, and other soft tissue.
Securing the Ride
A lot of energy can accumulate if the horse is standing in a stall for extended periods of time. When turning out, protect your horse before he blasts around in dangerous footing by putting on his Cavallo Hoof Boots. Use studs in the hoof boots for a controlled ride in more slippery conditions. If deep snow is the issue, use your Cavallo Hoof Boots for turnout to manage snowballing.
Hydration
Remember water intake is important for your horse’s hoof health and overall hydration. Keep a kettle in the barn to warm the water buckets. A little salt in the feed will encourage horses to keep drinking.
Poultices
If you need to apply a poultice, bandage or medication, you can leave boots on for turnout. Use Cavallo Hoof Boots to combat the effects of ice shards or any other aggressive terrain.
Best Practices
Barefoot and unrestricted hooves allow the frog and sole to make direct contact with the ground and to pump fresh blood through all the coriums of the hoof, supporting hoof tissue and encouraging health.
Find your horse's hoof boot size and order today: https://www.cavallo-inc.com.
The Cavallo website contains research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help, or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: "There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven" and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
