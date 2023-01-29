Milengo Launches Localization Project Management Bootcamp
Milengo, rated among the Top-100 language service companies launches a free localization project management bootcamp for Linguistics students in Poland working in collaboration with Andrej Zito, founder of The Localization Academy. Applications accepted till February, 1.
Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- What is the day in a life of a project manager in a Localization agency like? What challenges will you face, and what skills will you need to overcome them? Is this a role for you?
The new Milengo bootcamp answers these questions and more. It is aimed at young professionals, job starters or recent graduates based in Poland, looking to learn the basics of project management in the Localization industry and prepare candidates for a successful career. After successful completion of the bootcamp, participants with the best performance will be offered a full-time position as a Junior Project Manager at Milengo.
The five-week bootcamp is open for 5 participants and starts on Monday, 27th February.The bootcamp will begin with two-weeks of daily training sessions, each lasting two hours per day. After this, two of the five participants will be selected to enter a three-week simulation phase, which includes the opportunity to test their skills in a simulation of real-life localization projects. The short time commitment and the fact that the bootcamp is free makes it perfect for students to fit in around their studies.
The bootcamp will be delivered by highly experienced professionals, Annemarie Rutz, COO of Milengo; Renata Olbrys, Head of Global Service Delivery of Milengo, and Andrej Zito, Founder of The Localization Academy. Annemarie has over 12 years of experience in translation project management and customer support and is well versed in her field. She believes that translation and localization are key to best supporting the expansion of customers, and hopes the bootcamp will allow for more young professionals to join the industry and make a difference to their clients.
Renata is an experienced leader with 17 years history of working in the localization industry. Her broad skillset spans across strategy building, budgeting, customer success, project management, coaching and mentoring young localization professionals.
Andrej has 18 years of experience as a localization professional and founded The Localization Academy to give everyone a chance to find their dream job in localization. He is a strong believer that the traditional college education route isn’t the right path for everyone, and through The Localization Academy he hopes to help those who are looking to find a job they love, without the need to go to college.
Apply by February, 1 to take part in the bootcamp by completing the application form.
About Milengo
Milengo is an ISO 17100 certified language service provider with over 30 years of industry experience. With a strong emphasis on consultation, we design tailor-made translation and localization campaigns for customers within the IT, software, hardware, electronics, and industrial engineering solutions. In doing so, we focus on the central requirements of these markets: industry-specific linguistic and cultural expertise, process speed and cost efficiency.
Contact
Ekaterina Churbanova
+352 655 002 040
https://milengo.com
