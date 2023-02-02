Multi-Award-Winning Author Stenetta Anthony’s New Book, "Ella Learns to Dance," Tells the Story About a Determined Elephant Who Dreams of Becoming a Graceful Ballerina
Recent release “Ella Learns to Dance,” from award-winning author Stenetta Anthony, is a charming children’s story that teaches children about pursuing their dreams. Ella learns to overcome the negative comments from her friends, who share that elephants cannot be ballet dancers. However, she is persistent to become the most graceful, twirling, leaping elephant ballet dancer she always imagined she could be. Anthony’s new book will twirl its way into the hearts of the readers and listeners.
Chicago, IL, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stenetta was an educator for 22 plus years before she became a published author. Now writing books that foster education, persistence, love, and acceptance. Anthony's desire is to encourage and inspire people to follow their ambitions, and write their own life stories.
When Ella’s friends tell her elephants don’t dance ballet, she wonders if she will ever learn how to perform her favorite dances. Ella sometimes gets discouraged but doesn’t give up and becomes the graceful, twirling, leaping ballerina she always imagined she could be.
Stenetta’s latest release has already garnered Golden Wizard and Literary book awards, as well as receiving a 5-star Reader’s Favorite book seal.
Readers can purchase “Ella Learns to Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. As well as Anthony’s two other stories; The Love Story and A Home for Sally.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information, please contact Stenetta Anthony at stenetta.anthony@gmail.com or visit stenettaanthony.weebly.com.
