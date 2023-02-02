Multi-Award-Winning Author Stenetta Anthony’s New Book, "Ella Learns to Dance," Tells the Story About a Determined Elephant Who Dreams of Becoming a Graceful Ballerina

Recent release “Ella Learns to Dance,” from award-winning author Stenetta Anthony, is a charming children’s story that teaches children about pursuing their dreams. Ella learns to overcome the negative comments from her friends, who share that elephants cannot be ballet dancers. However, she is persistent to become the most graceful, twirling, leaping elephant ballet dancer she always imagined she could be. Anthony’s new book will twirl its way into the hearts of the readers and listeners.