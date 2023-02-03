Author Angela "Niecy" Harmon’s New Book, "Birds of a Feather," Follows the Story of Two Pet Birds Who Go Missing and Their Worried Family Who Pray for Their Safe Return
Recent release “Birds of a Feather,” from Covenant Books author Angela “Niecy” Harmon, is a beautiful true tale that centers around two pet birds, Stormy and Tweety, who escape one fateful day into the woods. Despite the dangers that nature poses, by hearing their friend's song the two manage to find their way back home to their awaiting family who held faith that their beloved pets would return.
Atlanta, GA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela “Niecy” Harmon, owner and founder of Happy Academy LLC which aims to empower children of all ages through self-respect and self-care, has completed her new book, “Birds of a Feather”: a captivating tale of two adventurous pet birds that escape to the wild, worrying their family at home about if they will survive.
“‘Birds of a Feather’ is based on a true story,” writes Harmon. “My youngest daughter and my three (of four total now) grandchildren needed a place to nest along with their exotic pets. At that time, my grandpets consisted of a boa constrictor, a tarantula, a conure, and three parakeets in a two-bedroom condo.
“A few of my childhood mantras played out in the story, but the most endearing reigns truest, ‘There’s no place like home.’ Two of the three parakeets left the nest to explore the nearby neighborhood woods. What was the possibility of pet-store birds surviving in nature? We prayed for our two beloved family members to return. Miraculously, Stormy and Tweety endured the unknown dangers of their overnight adventures. The pair returned safely early the next morning. Why? How? Did they hear Lucky’s song?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angela “Niecy” Harmon’s new book is an enthralling adventure that will capture the hearts and imaginations of young at heart readers everywhere, encouraging them to not give up hope no matter the odds.
Readers can purchase “Birds of a Feather” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
