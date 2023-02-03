Author Angela "Niecy" Harmon’s New Book, "Birds of a Feather," Follows the Story of Two Pet Birds Who Go Missing and Their Worried Family Who Pray for Their Safe Return

Recent release “Birds of a Feather,” from Covenant Books author Angela “Niecy” Harmon, is a beautiful true tale that centers around two pet birds, Stormy and Tweety, who escape one fateful day into the woods. Despite the dangers that nature poses, by hearing their friend's song the two manage to find their way back home to their awaiting family who held faith that their beloved pets would return.