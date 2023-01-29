Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Beethoven's 9th Symphony with Maestro Polyakov
Scottsdale, AZ, January 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced its 2023 concert schedule for Sundays, Feb. 19, March 19 and May 7, all from 4-6 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second St.
Conducted by world-class principal conductor Maestro Dmitry Polyakov, the Feb. 19 concert will be an orchestral and choral performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony (Ode to Joy), his final symphony and considered one of his best. “As our Maestro Dmitry, who is an outstanding interpreter of Beethoven's music, will conduct this symphony, we expect this concert to sell out so get your tickets soon,” says Joy Partridge, President and Co-Founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
“We are so lucky and privileged that internationally-acclaimed Maestro Dmitry has become a major part of our orchestra and will help us build a great symphonic orchestra in the future years as we perform unforgettable concerts,” says Partridge. “We see how with his magical talent our symphony has improved immeasurably. Since Maestro joined us, we have received continual emails from musicians who want to play in our orchestra under his leadership. It is so exciting to see the amazing change Dmitry has brought to our symphony.
“We also are looking forward to an expanded 2023-24 concert schedule at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, with eight concerts including an Independence Day concert, and two holiday concerts,” Partridge says.
“The vision of enhancing the Scottsdale Philharmonic into a major symphony in Arizona is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “We are in the process of expanding our executive board for the Philharmonic and welcome anyone who might want to join us in sharing our new vision of a first-class symphony in Scottsdale. We also welcome anyone who would like to be part of our Scottsdale Philharmonic Advocacy Alliance, whose members are passionate about classical music.” For more information, contact Joy@scottsdalephilharmonic.com or 602.703.1466.
“We want to thank our Mayor David Ortega, the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and all of our donors and patrons,” Partridge says. “We are so grateful to all of you. As a non-profit, the orchestra always welcomes volunteers and support.”
Ticket donations of $15 are available for all upcoming concerts online at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org, and the website lists the latest information about Covid protocols for the events. Scottsdale Philharmonic concerts also are streamed for free through the website, scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic or to make a donation, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480.951-6077.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
