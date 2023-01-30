Author Roy M. Love’s New Book, "Crips and Bloods: High Risk and Big Dreams: Part 1 of 2," Shares the True Stories of the Rise of These Two Notorious Groups
Recent release “Crips and Bloods: High Risk and Big Dreams: Part 1 of 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roy M. Love, is a compelling and eye-opening work that offers insight into the reality of the Crips and Bloods.
Inglewood, CA, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roy M. Love has completed his new book, “Crips and Bloods: High Risk and Big Dreams: Part 1 of 2”: a gripping and potent work that shares the true stories of Crips and Bloods.
Author Roy M. Love grew up without indoor plumbing amidst the racist violence of 1950s rural Mississippi, where he suffered life-long disfiguring injuries at the hands of Ku Klux Klan-affiliated nurses. After picking cotton for less than a dollar a day as a teenager, he moved to Los Angeles, landing in the heart of the original Bloods territory of Watts, where he ran with killers and thieves. After doing time in prison for narcotics dealing, Roy became a successful inventor and entrepreneur, devoting himself to projects that benefit neglected urban communities and also the whole of humanity.
Love writes, “Many years ago, there was a young man named Bootleg. He was chased out of the South with guns and ropes. He traveled to the West Coast without children or family. He arrived starving and didn’t know anyone. Crossing the street, in a trance, he was almost struck by a car. A lady was driving the vehicle; he would learn her name was Pattie Jackson. She was upset and felt terrible about the accident, so she offered to drive him to the hospital. He refused, and she offered him a ride home. Bootleg expressed to Pattie that he had no home to go to, explaining that he had just got off a freight train with no place to go. He was without relatives or friends. Pattie felt extreme remorse for Bootleg and took him home.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Roy M. Love’s impactful work shares the author’s perspective of the trajectory of these groups.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Crips and Bloods: High Risk and Big Dreams: Part 1 of 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Roy M. Love grew up without indoor plumbing amidst the racist violence of 1950s rural Mississippi, where he suffered life-long disfiguring injuries at the hands of Ku Klux Klan-affiliated nurses. After picking cotton for less than a dollar a day as a teenager, he moved to Los Angeles, landing in the heart of the original Bloods territory of Watts, where he ran with killers and thieves. After doing time in prison for narcotics dealing, Roy became a successful inventor and entrepreneur, devoting himself to projects that benefit neglected urban communities and also the whole of humanity.
Love writes, “Many years ago, there was a young man named Bootleg. He was chased out of the South with guns and ropes. He traveled to the West Coast without children or family. He arrived starving and didn’t know anyone. Crossing the street, in a trance, he was almost struck by a car. A lady was driving the vehicle; he would learn her name was Pattie Jackson. She was upset and felt terrible about the accident, so she offered to drive him to the hospital. He refused, and she offered him a ride home. Bootleg expressed to Pattie that he had no home to go to, explaining that he had just got off a freight train with no place to go. He was without relatives or friends. Pattie felt extreme remorse for Bootleg and took him home.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Roy M. Love’s impactful work shares the author’s perspective of the trajectory of these groups.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Crips and Bloods: High Risk and Big Dreams: Part 1 of 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories