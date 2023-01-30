Author Roy M. Love’s New Book, "Crips and Bloods: High Risk and Big Dreams: Part 1 of 2," Shares the True Stories of the Rise of These Two Notorious Groups

Recent release “Crips and Bloods: High Risk and Big Dreams: Part 1 of 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Roy M. Love, is a compelling and eye-opening work that offers insight into the reality of the Crips and Bloods.