Author Grace Tyler’s New Book, "Hibiscus," is a Captivating Novel That Follows a Small-Town Girl
Recent release “Hibiscus,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Grace Tyler, introduces Erika, a small-town girl leaving behind a ghostly secret admirer and her parents’ looming divorce to embark on her journey as an empath and a college student.
New York, NY, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grace Tyler, a teacher and a mother of two who has always had a passion for writing, has completed her new book, “Hibiscus”: a gripping and potent novel that follows Erika as she enters a world where her admiration for fictional vampires will become a reality in a fight for her life.
Love, suspense, danger, and death await her as she struggles with her growing abilities as an empath to discover she is going to have to face death or become the monster of the creature that is hunting her.
Author Grace Tyler began writing at the early age of ten, setting the intention of one day having a book published. In her early twenties, she had two poems published.
Tyler writes, “I never thought about the hibiscuses left on my pillow the eighteenth of every month or the daffodil I find in my locker two days later. Some say I have a gift. If you call being an empath a gift, then I wish I could give it back or to someone else, but it looks like I am stuck with it. A handful of mediums I have been to say I should learn to develop my powers because there are other talents I have. I say, 'No way. No, thanks!' It is complicated enough being completely drained by the end of a day due to people’s energies. I would rather say that I am an overly sensitive person who needs to learn and balance her mind better.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Grace Tyler’s intriguing tale keeps readers hooked as they discover how Erika’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Hibiscus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
