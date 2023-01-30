Author Bernadette DiMatteo’s New Book, "What Does the Tooth Fairy Do with All Those Teeth," is the Story of What Happens When a Little Girl Loses Her First Tooth
Recent release “What Does the Tooth Fairy Do with All Those Teeth,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bernadette DiMatteo, is the magical story of losing your first tooth and what happens afterward.
Philadelphia, PA, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bernadette DiMatteo has completed her new book, “What Does the Tooth Fairy Do with All Those Teeth”: a charming story of a young first grade girl named Louise who by chance and circumstance has her first baby tooth fall out, and upon sharing the news with her mother she instructed her to put it under her pillow and the Tooth Fairy will leave money there for her, but Louise has to ask what does she do with all those teeth?
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bernadette DiMatteo’s imaginative tale follows what many parents will eventually be put in the position to explain with their children, the story of what happens when their teeth first fall out and what that magical fairy does when she collects the teeth from young children, along with leaving a little cash for them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What Does the Tooth Fairy do With All Those Teeth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
