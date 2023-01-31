Author J. Arthur Thomas’s New Book, "Cabbage the Golden Retriever," is an Impactful Children’s Story That Teaches Readers of All Ages an Invaluable Lesson
Recent release “Cabbage the Golden Retriever,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. Arthur Thomas, is a meaningful children’s story that highlights the importance of accepting one’s given name with pride without worrying what others think.
Cottage Grove, MN, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Arthur Thomas has completed his new book, “Cabbage the Golden Retriever”: a heartwarming children’s story about the concept of learning to accept one’s name.
Author J. Arthur Thomas writes, “Names. We all have them. Some of us when we are born are named after one of our parents, maybe even a grand or great-grandparent. Others might have been named in honor of a close friend who died. But what happens when one is given a name that they don’t like? Or it makes them uncomfortable or, worse yet, teased? What if they would rather be called by a nickname they came up with or a friend gave them?”
He continues, “Such is the dilemma of Cabbage, a golden retriever, whose given name is Wyatt Lucas but who prefers to be called Cabbage. Daily, Cabbage faces two bullies, Psycho and Manage, two brothers who make it their aim to daily torment Cabbage because of his small size and because of his nickname. Cabbage’s closest and best friend is a Chihuahua with the ferocity of one hundred pit bulls and rottweilers put together. The new school year for Cabbage and his friends will undoubtedly teach them a lesson none was expecting but will leave a lifelong impression.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J. Arthur Thomas’s engaging tale invites readers to join Cabbage in his first adventure where he discovers the meaning of his given name, where he learns to stand up to bullies without the use of physical force, how to not judge another wrongly without knowing who they are and where they came from and, finally, accept his given name with pride.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Cabbage the Golden Retriever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
